Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 857,362 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,873,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,547,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

