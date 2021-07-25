Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

