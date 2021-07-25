DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $43.16. DMC Global shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 2,555 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.96%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $782.83 million, a PE ratio of 298.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.