Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

DMZPY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

