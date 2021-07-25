Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at MKM Partners

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

