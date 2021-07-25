Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at MKM Partners

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

