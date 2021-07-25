Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Donaldson by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.