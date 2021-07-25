Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $164.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

