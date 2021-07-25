DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.29.

DKNG opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,694,463.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.