DragonVein Price Up 71.3% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $2.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,351.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.95 or 0.01315650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00372329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079194 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.