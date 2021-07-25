Drep [new] Reaches Market Cap of $24.74 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $1.82 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00811514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

