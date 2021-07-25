DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

