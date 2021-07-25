Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $74.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of DT opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.10. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $96,198,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

