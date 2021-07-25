Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.