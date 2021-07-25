Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

