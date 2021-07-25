Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $347,506.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,021 shares of company stock worth $4,873,154 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

