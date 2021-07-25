Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,268 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after acquiring an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $312.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.