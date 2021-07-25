Earnest Partners LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

