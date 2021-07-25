Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

ENB stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.