EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.00.

EGP opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.86. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $120.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.49.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

