easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESYJY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

