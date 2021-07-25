easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESYJY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.