Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Target were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $121.82 and a 1 year high of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

