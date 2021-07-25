Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,620 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,216,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

