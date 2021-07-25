Eaton Vance Management Sells 51,640 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,640 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43.

