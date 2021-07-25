Electric Vehicle Zone Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $92,300.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00120519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00140214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.03 or 0.99857635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.42 or 0.00873036 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

