Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

