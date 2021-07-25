Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Hits $81,553.54

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $81,553.54 and approximately $107.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.14 or 0.06250719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00137802 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,317,823 coins and its circulating supply is 47,266,492 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.