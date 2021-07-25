Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.12. 666,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.