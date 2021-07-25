Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Set at $97.44 by Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been given a $97.44 target price by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.48 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

