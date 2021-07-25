Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $530.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.54 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
See Also: Hold Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.