Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $530.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.54 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

