ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 13,918.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of ENGlobal worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 2,151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 306,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.35. ENGlobal Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

