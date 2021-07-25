Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVC stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

