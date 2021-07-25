Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

