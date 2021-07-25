Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry in a years time, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past seven quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.04.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

