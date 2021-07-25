Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 584.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,767 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Equitable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Equitable by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.41 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

