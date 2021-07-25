Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.84). William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

