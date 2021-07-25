Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

