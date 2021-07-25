Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLR. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

NYSE CLR opened at $34.39 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

