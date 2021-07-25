Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Griffin Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson expects that the oilfield services company will earn $2.18 per share for the year.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.