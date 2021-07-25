Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $132.18 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.78.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

