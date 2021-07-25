Evedo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.20 or 0.00808348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

