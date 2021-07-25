EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,808.12

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $48,808.12 and $128,245.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00271596 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00853438 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.