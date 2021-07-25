Everest (ID) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,635.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and $90,635.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00120446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00139433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,938.42 or 1.00031482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.32 or 0.00873384 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

