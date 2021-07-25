Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.14.

Several research analysts have commented on RE shares. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:RE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 152,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

