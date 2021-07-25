F G. Hammond Sells 3,188 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

