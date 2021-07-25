F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

FNB stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

