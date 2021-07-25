Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $18.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,694,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

