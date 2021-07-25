Factorial Partners LLC Has $27.20 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1,494.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 1.30% of B&G Foods worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $29.43. 1,197,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.