Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 2,619,300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $42,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

K stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

