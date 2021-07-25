Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Allison Transmission worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $789,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 544,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,326. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

